Kerala: Houses damaged in Kollam after water enters inside due to high waves

The locals in Kollam city staged a protest after several buildings were destroyed as the water entered into the houses due to high waves on Sunday. The locals blocked the Mundakkal-Eravipuram coastal road as they were compellled to cook the food on the road as water entered their houses. People alleged that they have been continuously suffering from this issue for the last three months.

In this regard, Congress leader Bindu Krishna joined the protests on Monday and said that local people have approached the officials several times but no action has been taken yet. "Sea erosion has been severe in the Vedikkunnu area for the last three to four months. Local people have approached the officials so many times, but no action has been taken. A walkway has been constructed near by area and due to that erosion has been increased here. Poor people working as fishermen and domestic helpers are living here. These poor people are forced to protest due to the negligence of authorities," Krishna said.

About five houses have been damaged after water entered the houses on Sunday night in the Kollam coastal area due to high waves. The locals have demanded that those who lost houses fully or partially should receive compensation from the administration for the construction repair of the houses.

"We could not have food yesterday, we are all afraid. Now we are protesting by blocking the road because we don't have any other option. Our demand is that those who lost houses fully or partially should get money to construct houses and safety for the people of this locality," a local said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)