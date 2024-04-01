Left Menu

More than 1,900 centres for wheat procurement in Punjab

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 1,908 procurement centres have been set up across Punjab for the procurement of wheat, said a senior official on Monday.

The Rabi Marketing Season (RMS) 2024-25 began on Monday and will run until May 31.

Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Vikas Garg said a total of 1,908 regular procurement centres have been declared as mandi yards and allotment of procurement centres made between all the procurement agencies.

To ensure uninterrupted procurement operations, temporary procurement centres are also being opened, he said.

The procurement agencies needed the Cash Credit Limit (CCL) of Rs 30,776 crore to procure 115.50 lakh metric tonnes of the crop.

In this regard, the CCL worth Rs 27,077.91 crore has been received while the rest of the amount will be received in the month of May.

The procurement agencies require 4.62 jute bales and out of which they have 3.51 lakh jute bales available with them while the rest would be received soon, said the officer.

To stop the illegal entry of wheat from other states for sale in Punjab, directions have been issued to police, the Punjab Mandi Board to set up checkpoints at the interstate barriers.

