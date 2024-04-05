Assam Rifles Commander's conference concludes in Shillong

The Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference 2024 was held at Headquarters Directorate General Assam Rifles in Laitkor, Shillong on Friday. The conference, chaired by Lieutenant General PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, the Director General of Assam Rifles, was attended by Formation Commanders, Battalion Commanders, and Staff Officers from Headquarters DGAR and Formations, said an official release.

During the conference, Lieutenant General PC Nair emphasized that the Force should focus on maintaining the integrity of the Indo-Myanmar Border. He complimented the troops of the Force for their professional unbiased conduct in keeping the situation in Manipur under control. He emphasized the importance of focusing on the Combat Potential in conventional operations to enhance the operational effectiveness of the Force. The discussions during the conference revolved around strategies and measures to bolster the combat readiness and capabilities of Assam Rifles in conventional operations.

The key highlights of the Assam Rifles Inspector General's Conference 2024 included strategic discussions on enhancing the Combat Potential of Assam Rifles, review of equipping of Assam Rifles units with state-of-the-art weapons & equipment, sharing of best practices and lessons learned to increase operational efficiency and emphasis on training and skill development to meet evolving security challenges. The Director General complimented the Formation and Unit Commanders for ensuring peace and tranquillity in their respective areas of responsibility. He also exhorted them to be ever-vigilant on the volatile and dynamic environment under which the Force operates. He brought out that the Assam Rifles has always identified itself with the people of the North East and ensured their security and well-being.

"The Assam Rifles Commanders Conference 2024 provided a valuable platform for senior military leaders to deliberate on critical issues related to combat potential and operational readiness of Assam Rifles", said Lieutenant General PC Nair. On the occasion, the Rajbhasha Trophies were also presented to 27 Assam Rifles (1st Prize), 28 Assam Rifles (2nd Prize) and Assam Rifles Training Centre and School (3rd Prize) for outstanding contribution to the implementation of 'Hindi' our National Language, stated the official statement.

The conference concluded with a renewed commitment from all attendees to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence and to continuously strive for improvement in all fields. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)