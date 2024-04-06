Philippine coastguard reports 'harassment' by Chinese vessels in South China Sea

The Philippines on Saturday said two Chinese coastguard vessels "harassed" Filipino fishing vessels within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.

The coastguard vessels "went as far as pretending to man their water cannons and threatening the Filipino fishermen" in the Iroquois reef on April 4, Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard posted on X.

