Philippine coastguard reports 'harassment' by Chinese vessels in South China Sea
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 06-04-2024 11:40 IST | Created: 06-04-2024 10:18 IST
- Country:
- Philippines
The Philippines on Saturday said two Chinese coastguard vessels "harassed" Filipino fishing vessels within Manila's exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea.
The coastguard vessels "went as far as pretending to man their water cannons and threatening the Filipino fishermen" in the Iroquois reef on April 4, Jay Tarriela, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard posted on X.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South
- Filipino
- Chinese
- Philippines
- Manila
- China Sea
- Jay Tarriela
- Iroquois
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Taiwan detects 36 Chinese military aircraft, six navy vessels around nation
Sri Lanka prime minister to visit China March 25-30, Chinese foreign ministry says
Chinese regulator issues draft measures to improve management for syndicated loan business
Human rights activist exposes Chinese oppression of Uyghurs in Xinjiang at UNHRC
'Made in India' Holi celebrations this year; traders, consumers boycott Chinese goods