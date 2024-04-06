IPL SCOREBOARD: RCB vs RR

Scoreboard of IPL match between RCB and RR here on Saturday. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Virat Kohli not out 113 Faf du Plessis c Jos Buttler b Y Chahal 44 Glenn Maxwell b Nandre Burger 1 Saurav Chauhan c Yashasvi Jaiswal b Y Chahal 9 Cameron Green not out 5 Extras (lb-2, w-9) 11 Total (For 3 wkts, 20 Overs) 183 Fall of Wickets: 1-125, 2-128, 3-155 Bowling: Trent Boult 3-0-30-0, Nandre Burger 4-0-33-1, R Ashwin 4-0-28-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-46-0, Y Chahal 4-0-34-2, Riyan Parag 1-0-10-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)