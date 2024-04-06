Tripura police launches special anti-narcotic drive ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Tripura Police have launched a special anti-narcotic drive ahead of the Lok Sabha elections to break the drug nexus active in the state, an official told ANI on Saturday. According to police, at least three to four successful raids were conducted in different locations under the jurisdiction of Agartala city. Being the latest, a woman identified as Kala Devi was arrested from the Goalabasti area located at Khejurbagan here in Agartala.

Heroin worth Rs 4 lakh was seized from her possession. A total of 18,000 empty vials used for retail selling of the narcotic substances had been seized from her house while the total number of filled vials stood at 100. "Based on secret information, police arrested one Kala Devi from the Goalabasti area and seized 35.65 grams of heroin from her possession. She already has two cases pending against her and now out on bail. The estimated value of the seized material is Rs 4 lakh," Superintendent of Police West Tripura Kiran Kumar has said.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Kumar said, "A special anti-narcotic drive was launched given the ensuing elections. Around three to four successful operations were conducted in the last couple of days. We have activated our intelligence network to ensure that the drug nexus could be dismantled." According to the senior police official, all the agencies which include BSF, Customs, Assam Rifles, and others are working coherently to maximize anti-narcotic operations in the state. "Whoever gets the lead, it is shared between the forces, and joint action is initiated. In this way, we are moving ahead in the war against drugs," he added. (ANI)

