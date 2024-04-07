Fire breaks out at restaurant in Greater Noida; doused, no casualties

A fire broke out at a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday night, which was later doused, said an official. According to the Fire Service Department, as soon as the information was received, the fire service vehicle reached the spot and doused the fire, the official added.

"No casualties or injuries have been reported so far," said the official. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, a massive fire broke out at a car showroom located in the Vaishali area of UP's Ghaziabad district in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said. Upon receiving the information about the incident, firefighters rushed to the spot and began firefighting operations. The fire was doused by the efforts of the team.

According to the chief fire officer, Rahul Kumar, there were 25 vehicles parked in the rear part of the warehouse. "We received information in the morning at around 5:30 am regarding the fire in a car showroom located in Vaishali. Following the information, four fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire. It took around an hour for firefighters to bring the situation under control. There were 25 vehicles parked in the rear part of the warehouse. There has been no loss of life due to the fire," CFO Kumar said. (ANI)

