Left Menu

Nainital witnesses surge in tourist footfall amid rising temperatures in North India

Amid the increasing temperature in the plains of North India, neighboring Nainital in Uttarakhand is witnessing a huge influx of tourists from across the country seeking respite from the scorching heat.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 14:26 IST
Nainital witnesses surge in tourist footfall amid rising temperatures in North India
Visuals from Naini Lake in Nainital (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the increasing temperature in the plains of North India, neighboring Nainital in Uttarakhand is witnessing a huge influx of tourists from across the country seeking respite from the scorching heat. The lake city has been bustling with tourists, and shopkeepers and traders are happy with their booming business due to the large number of arrivals.

Tourists are visiting major sites like Snow View Point, Himalaya Darshan, Kilbury, Eco Cave Park, Zoo, Sarita Taal Water Point, Botanical Garden, and Sankat Mochan Mandir, among other popular spots. The district's tourism association is also prepared to welcome the tourists.

Digvijay Bisht, the chairperson of the Hotel Association, said that Nainital is enjoying pleasant weather and that the city is witnessing tourists from all over India. "However, due to the Lok Sabha elections, tourists are facing hurdles in carrying cash," he said. District authorities are also making efforts to ensure that tourists do not face any unnecessary obstacles.

Prahlad Narayan Meena, senior police superintendent, said, "To make sure that tourists don't face any kind of difficulty, we have instructed the checking posts not to bother them." The people of Uttarakhand will cast vote in a single phase on April 19, as per the Election Commission of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024