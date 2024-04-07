Left Menu

Tata Steel India sales rises 6 pc to 20 mn tonnes in FY24; production up 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 15:50 IST
Tata Steel India sales rises 6 pc to 20 mn tonnes in FY24; production up 4 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Steel India has reported a 6 per cent growth in deliveries to 19.90 million tonnes in FY24, supported by higher demand from retail, automotive and railway segments.

In India, the company produced 18.85 million tonnes (MT) of steel during the preceding 2022-23 financial year, Tata Steel said in a statement on Saturday.

Automotive and special products segment deliveries increased by 8 per cent in FY24 to 2.9 MT, surpassing the previous record in FY23.

Branded products and retail segment deliveries increased by 11 per cent in FY24 to 6.5 MT. The industrial products & projects segment deliveries rose 6 per cent to 7.7 MT.

Among sub-segments, engineering registered best-ever annual sales led by pre-engineered buildings and railways, among others, the company said.

''Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home Builders, stood at Rs 2,240 crore in FY24 and were up 30 per cent, driven by best-ever 3Q and 4Q sales,'' it added.

The company in India produced a record 20.8 MT crude steel in 2023-24, 4 per cent higher than 19.88 MT in the previous fiscal.

In 4Q FY24, crude steel production stood at around 5.38 MT against 5.15 MT in Q4 FY23.

Tata Steel Netherlands liquid steel production in FY24 was 4.80 MT, and deliveries were 5.30 MT.

In FY23, the output was 6.33 MT, and sales stood at 5.62 MT.

Tata Steel UK's liquid steel production in FY24 stood at 3.02 MT, and deliveries were at 2.80 MT.

In FY23, the output was 3.02 MT and sales at 2.95 MT.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell therapy; Judge slashes Bayer $1.56 billion Roundup verdict to $611 million and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves expanded use of J&J's cancer cell the...

 Global
2
AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chronic metabolic diseases

AI-powered anti-diabetes programme provides customised advice to reverse chr...

 India
3
Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) Enough to Skyrocket Your Portfolio in 2024

Forget the Rest: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Solana (SOL) E...

 United States
4
"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

"Our schemes will continue for 5 years without any hurdle..." Karnataka CM S...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024