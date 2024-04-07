Left Menu

UP: Police raids illegal arms factory in Kasganj, 3 weapon smugglers held

Three weapon smugglers were arrested in a raid conducted by the police at an illegal arms factory in Tatarpur village in Kasganj.

ANI | Updated: 07-04-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 07-04-2024 16:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Three weapon smugglers were arrested in a raid conducted by the police at an illegal arms factory in Tatarpur village in Kasganj. The three accused have been identified as Chandan Thakur, Prince Thakur and Hashim.

Police said that the three arrested weapon smugglers were carrying a bounty reward of Rs 25,000. "Six pistols, eight cartridges, 11 pistols with half-made butts and other huge quantity of weapon making equipment were recovered from the possession of the arrested smugglers," police official said on Sunday.

According to police, the illegal arms factory was operating in a dilapidated house near in Tatarpur village. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

