Left Menu

Mufin Green Board Greenlights Fundraising Initiative Worth Rs 25 Crore

Mufin Green plans to raise Rs 24.84 crore via non-convertible debentures for working capital and project expansion. The board has approved the proposal, which requires regulatory approval. Proceeds from the debentures will be used to fund clean energy and related projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2024 18:35 IST | Created: 27-04-2024 18:35 IST
Mufin Green Board Greenlights Fundraising Initiative Worth Rs 25 Crore
  • Country:
  • India

Mufin Green on Saturday said it plans to raise up to Rs 24.84 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures.

A proposal in this regard has been approved by the board at a meeting on Friday, the company said in a statement.

The committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has approved ''raising of funds through issue of rated, unlisted, secured, senior, redeemable, taxable, transferable, non-convertible debentures denominated in Indian Rupees through private placement basis for amount up to Rs 24,84,00,000''.

The proposal remains subject to the approval of the applicable regulatory authorities, Mufin Green said.

As per the company, the proceeds will be utilised for working capital and expansions in the portfolio.

Kolkata-based Mufin Green Finance is a non-banking finance company (NBFC), with a focus on financing clean energy and related projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

SpaceX targets two Falcon 9 launches this weekend

 United States
2
Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

Evion's Vitamin E Cream: Transformed with a Fresh, New Look

 India
3
Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

Evion's Vitamin E Cream in a Brand-New Avatar

 India
4
World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalating campaign; U.S. intelligence believes Putin probably didn't order Navalny to be killed - WSJ and more

World News Roundup: Russian missiles pound Ukrainian power plants in escalat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024