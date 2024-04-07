Delhi: 21-year-old stabbed to death for denying matchbox

In a tragic incident in Delhi's Timarpur area, 21-year old man Anshul Bhati was allegedly stabbed to death on Saturday after a heated argument broke out over a trivial matter, with one of the suspects demanding a matchbox from the victim. According to the official, Anshul Bhati was found in critical condition and rushed to Hindu Rao Hospital. Tragically, he was declared dead upon arrival by medical personnel.

Subsequent investigations led by the Crime and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, in collaboration with the police, uncovered crucial evidence, including CCTV footage and local intelligence. This led to the arrest of two suspects, identified as Criminals with Previous Records (CCLs), within 12 hours of the incident. "On the basis of CCTV footage and local intelligence, two CCLs have been apprehended," DCP North Manoj Meena stated.

Further revelations from the ongoing investigation indicated that one of the suspects had previously been implicated in a murder case in Timarpur the previous year. The recovered weapon, believed to be the one used in the crime, was found in the possession of one of the suspects. Both suspects have been remanded to police custody and are currently under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)