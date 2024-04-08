Left Menu

BJP worker dies following collision with Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje's car in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 16:46 IST
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje (Photo/X@ShobhaBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party worker died after after allegedly he crashed into the open door of a car belonging to Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje at KR Puram on Monday. The BJP worker identified as Prakash allegedly died after a vehicle ran over him following his collision with Shobha Karandlaje's car while on election campaign in Vinayakanagar at KR Puram in Bengaluru.

The car of Union minister car has been seized by the Traffic police. Speaking on the incident, Shobha Karandlaje said, "It was unfortunate that our party loyal worker Prakash who used to campaign for us died. The incident happened unexpectedly, we are with his family we will do whatever we could do for the family, car is mine, I have told doctors to conduct postmortem soon and let us know the reason for the death."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

