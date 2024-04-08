Mchunu commends progress in Lower uMkhomazi Water Scheme construction

Water and Sanitation Minister, Senzo Mchunu, has commended progress in the implementation of the Lower uMkhomazi Water Scheme project, which will augment raw water availability and meet water supply demand in the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

The uMkhomazi Water Scheme Project, which is currently under construction, will meet water supply demand for approximately 50 000 households in the South Coast within the eThekwini and Ugu District Municipalities.

The Lower uMkhomazi Bulk Water Supply, which is situated in the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality (Ward 99) and uMdoni Local Municipality (Ward 18), worth more than R20 billion, with Umngeni-Uthukela Water as the implementing agent.

The project includes the construction of a new dam with a wall height within uMkhomazi River. The associated infrastructure will also include a 32km raw water conveyance tunnel and a 5km pipeline to uMlaza River.

There will also be a balancing dam and a water treatment works in the uMlaza River with a gravity pipeline to the Umgeni Water Supply System which supplies water to more than five million people and industries in the province.

This includes eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, uMgungundlovu and Harry Gwala District Municipalities.

Mchunu and Deputy Ministers, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, together with eThekwini and Ugu Districts Mayors and traditional leaders, including Inkosi Bele and Inkosi Mcadi, conducted a site inspection visit at Phase 1 of the project in Goodenough Abstraction point and pumping systems on Saturday. Phase 1 of the project is currently at 46% progress.

Mchunu expressed his gratitude for the advancements made on the project, which is expected to be completed in December 2027.

He said the department is confident that the project will meet water supply demands in the South Coast areas, even in the near future.

“We are pleased with the progress made by the contractor’s determination and the capacity which is demonstrated by being ahead with about 6% of the expected schedule. This project will augment water in the South Coast areas that have been experiencing water supply challenges for a long time,” Mchunu said.

The project, which has previously been plagued by delays, has finally taken off following Mchunu’s intervention.

The project is divided into two phases with the first phase consisting of raw water component comprising two independent systems, namely Ngwadini system, with off-channel storage; and the Goodenough system, with abstraction works and a raw water storage reservoir.

Phase 2 entails a potable water component, comprising 100ml per day Water Treatment Works; 3.5km gravity main pipeline to Quarry Reservoir; extension of Quarry Reservoir to 30ml capacity; and the construction of a Green Star Administration Building.

The Lower uMkhomazi Water Scheme project is part of the uMkhomazi Water Project consists of the construction of an 81m high dam at Smithfield on the uMkhomazi River, with gross storage capacity of 251 million cubic metre (m3), a 33km tunnel from Smithfield Dam to uMlaza River Valley, and a 5.1km, with a 2.6m diameter gravity, bulk pipeline connecting the tunnel to the Baynesfield Water Treatment Works (WTW).

This part of the project will be funded and implemented by the department’s entity, Trans Caledon Water Authority (TCTA).

The Umkhomazi Water Project will result in a 55% increase in the amount of available water in the uMngeni Water Supply System.

The Umgeni Water Supply System augmentation from the uMkhomazi Water Catchment is expected to increase fresh water supply from 394 million cubic metres a year to 608 million cubic metres a year.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)