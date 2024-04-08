EVMs should be replaced by ballot papers to ensure transparency in polls: Farmers' outfit

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:28 IST
Electronic voting machines (EVMs) should be replaced by ballot papers to ensure transparency in elections, a Haryana-based farmers organisation said on Monday, seeking the intervention of the Supreme Court. In a people's manifesto released ahead of voting for the Lok Sabha polls, scheduled to be held between April 19 and June 1, the Kisani Pratishtha Manch also demanded implementation of minimum support price for crops as per the formula of the MS Swaminathan Committee's recommendation, immediate payments for sugarcane farmers and restoration of the old pension scheme. To ensure transparency in elections, EVMs should be replaced by ballot papers, it said. It also called for filling of government job vacancies, scrapping of the Agnipath scheme, regularisation of contractual employees and minimum wages of Rs 26,000 per month. The farmers' organisation called on opposition parties and people to support its the issues raised in the manifesto.

