Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Slams Agnipath scheme as an insult to youth aspiring to protect the country

Agnipath scheme 'insult' to youth who dream of protecting country: Rahul

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 12:52 IST
Rahul Gandhi Slams Agnipath scheme as an insult to youth aspiring to protect the country
  • Country:
  • India

Hitting out at the Modi government over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged that this scheme was formulated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office and imposed on the armed forces.

Gandhi said that as soon as the INDIA bloc's government is formed at the Centre, the Agnipath military scheme will be scrapped and the old permanent recruitment process be brought back.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, ''The Agnipath scheme is an insult to the Indian Army and the brave youth who dream of protecting the country. This is not a scheme of the Indian Army but a scheme that was formulated in Narendra Modi's office which has been imposed on the Army.'' ''Martyrs cannot be treated differently, every person who makes the supreme sacrifice for the country should be given the status of a martyr,'' he said.

''As soon as the INDIA government is formed, we will immediately scrap this scheme and bring back the old permanent recruitment process,'' the former Congress chief said.

In June 2022, the Centre rolled out the Agnipath scheme for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting youngsters in the age bracket of 17 years and a half to 21 years for a four-year period with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024