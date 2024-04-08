Left Menu

Sadhguru points out language used for women in politics, calls for change in narrative

In a post on X, Sadhguru said that it doesn't matter which party you belong to, it is important to back out these people.

ANI | Updated: 08-04-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 20:38 IST
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Monday pointed out the language used in the political discourse about women and emphasized that we should change the narrative. In a post on X, Sadhguru said that it doesn't matter which party you belong to, it is important to back out these people.

"In the last two weeks, the language used about women in the political discourse has included "rate card", questions about parentage and disgusting comments about a 75-year-old lady. What is wrong with us? I request the media and influencers, please ban such people for good. We must change the narrative about women," he said. "Doesn't matter which party you belong to. please back out these people. These people are supposed to be leaders and influencers. If we don't do this, there will be no change in the country," Sadhguru added.

Earlier, a controversy erupted after Congress leader Supriya Shrinate made derogatory remarks against Kangana Ranaut on her social media after the party announced her candidature. The purported post from Congress' social media chairperson Supriya Shrinate, which featured a picture of Ranaut with an objectionable caption, has since been deleted.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a show cause notice to Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for her derogatory remarks. According to the ECI, the remarks by Shrinate were found to violate of MCC provisions and the ECI advisory dated March 1, 2024. As the controversy raged, Shrinate clarified that she could "never make such personal and indecent comments about any woman" and claimed that many people have access to her social media accounts and someone else made this 'inappropriate' post.

BJP MP Dilip Ghosh, on his morning walk in Durgapur, West Bengal, on March 26, said that wherever Mamata Banerjee goes, she calls herself the daughter of that state, and "she must identify her own father." "When Didi (CM Mamata Banerjee) goes to Goa, she calls herself the daughter of Goa. When she goes to Tripura, she says that she is the daughter of Tripura. She should first identify her own father," he said.

The Trinamool Congress had also filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

