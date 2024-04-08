W Cape extreme weather conditions cause infrastructure damage

Eskom says extreme weather conditions in the Western Cape have caused faults in the network, leaving some customers in the province without power.

The storms caused infrastructure damage and further severe weather warnings led to the temporary closure of schools in the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts.

“Parts of the network experienced minor structural damages leading to loss of supply to a number of areas. Those mainly affected are Beaufort West, Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Klawer and surrounding farms, Kylemore, Gordon's Bay, Sir Lowry's Pass, Somerset West, Stellenbosch farms and Vredendal.

“The electricity network remains vulnerable as parts of the province continue to experience gale-force winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms. This has created challenges to electricity restoration efforts creating a backlog. However, customers are assured that Eskom technicians are braving the bad weather to attend to these faults in order to safely restore electricity as soon as possible,” Eskom said.

The power utility urged customers to be patient as it attempts to restore power.

“Eskom urges customers to remain patient and can expect prolonged periods without electricity supply. Customers are encouraged to download the MyEskom Customer App, which is available on the iStore and Google Play Store or use the Alfred Chatbot on the Eskom website to log fault.

“The MyEskom Customer App and the Alfred Chatbot allows users to log a fault instantaneously and immediately provides a reference number needed to track progress on the fault. Alternatively, customers can contact the Share Call number at 08600 37566. Eskom wishes to apologise for any inconvenience caused,” Eskom said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)