Madhya Pradesh CM extends greetings to people ahead of Hindu New Year

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday conveyed his warm wishes to the citizens of Gwalior on the eve of the Hindu New Year or Vikram Samvat. This year April 9 will mark the beginning of Vikram Samvat 2081.

"I congratulate the people of Gwalior on the Vikram Samvat New Year, which is going to be held tomorrow," he said. Today, the festival of Vaisakhi is being celebrated in North India. This day is also celebrated as Vishu and Ugadi in the southern states, Ragoli Vihu in Assam and Gudi Padava in Maharashtra.

In several parts of the country, this day marks the beginning of Chaitra Navratri, Cheti Chand, Jhulelal Jayanti, Mesha Sankranti, Pohela Boishakh, Sajibu Cheiraoba, and Putthandu Pirappu. Earlier, while addressing a meeting in Indore, CM Mohan Yadav on Monday said that, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the cultural heritage of the country has been restored.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has restored the cultural heritage of the country. Earlier, when foreign Presidents and Prime Ministers visited India, we used to give them the Taj Mahal, now we feel pride when we give them the Gita. I am giving my report card today," he said. Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav mocked Congress after a BJP candidate's poster was put up at the venue before Rahul Gandhi's event in Seoni district. Yadav stated that Congress is not serious about the upcoming polls and should start preparing for the next ones.

"They are not putting the posters of their candidate, they are putting the photo of the BJP candidate. This means Congress is not serious, they should prepare for the next elections," he added. CM Yadav said that it seemed that they (the Congress) accepted their defeat even before the elections were held.

"It is surprising how serious the Congress party and its workers are and how they make fun of themselves when they put a BJP leader's picture on the stage instead of their own candidate. It seems that they have accepted their defeat even before the elections are held. This is the world of social media, either they understand that they have already lost the election or they should see if they are serious enough," CM Yadav told ANI. Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Seoni district, a flex board poster put up on the main dias featured a photograph of Union Minister and BJP candidate Faggan Singh Kulaste along with other Congress leaders.

The photo of the BJP leader, against whom Rahul Gandhi will be poised to campaign, was hastily replaced by a photo of Congress MLA from Keolari assembly seat Rajneesh Harvansh Singh. The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be conducted in four phases. The first phase of polling would be held on April 19, followed by April 26, May 7 and May 13. (ANI)

