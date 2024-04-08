IPL Match Update: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score
IPL Scoreboard: KKR vs CSK
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-04-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2024 23:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra c Chakaravarthy b Vaibhav Arora 15 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 67 Daryl Mitchell b Narine 25 Shivam Dube b Vaibhav Arora 28 MS Dhoni not out 1 Extras: (LB-2,W-3) 5 Total (For 3 wickets in 17.4 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-97, 3-135.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-29-0, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-28-2, Anukul Roy 1.4-0-18-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-30-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-26-0, Andre Russell 1-0-8-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Chennai Super Kings beat Gujarat Titans by 63 runs in an IPL match.
Andre Russell showers praise on RCB, says they have some great matchwinners
Andre Russell reaches 100 wickets milestone in IPL
Vision11 signs up as Chennai Super Kings' Official Fantasy Sports Partner
IPL 2024: Pacers help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Chennai Super Kings to 165/5