IPL Match Update: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score

Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra c Chakaravarthy b Vaibhav Arora 15 Ruturaj Gaikwad not out 67 Daryl Mitchell b Narine 25 Shivam Dube b Vaibhav Arora 28 MS Dhoni not out 1 Extras: (LB-2,W-3) 5 Total (For 3 wickets in 17.4 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-27, 2-97, 3-135.

Bowling: Mitchell Starc 3-0-29-0, Vaibhav Arora 4-0-28-2, Anukul Roy 1.4-0-18-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-30-1, Varun Chakravarthy 4-0-26-0, Andre Russell 1-0-8-0.

