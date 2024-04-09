Lakshadweep: Candidates adjust Lok Sabha polls campaigns during Ramzan

As the Lok Sabha election is nearing, incumbent MP Mohammed Faizal Padippura and Congress candidate Muhammed Hamdullah Sayeed share their perspectives on the challenges of campaigning during Ramzan. The UT will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Padippura of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), reflects on the adjustments needed due to Ramzan. "It's a challenge as far as election propaganda is concerned. Normally, we used to start in the morning and by evening would complete our tasks, then we'd go to the public meeting; that was a practice. Now during Ramzan, my schedule is like this: we start in the afternoon, then we break our fast, and after our special prayers, we may go to the houses and meet the people until late at night. So, Ramzan considers it to be a very tough time, and without having any water, you have to walk all the way," Faizal told ANI on Monday night.

In contrast, Congress candidate Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed asserts that campaigning knows no bounds, regardless of Ramzan. "Regarding the campaign, as far as I am concerned, it makes no difference for the candidate whether it is Ramzan or not; you have to cover it anyway. I started campaigning 5-6 months ago in door-to-door meetings, and even though there are around 58,000 voters and the constituency is scattered, travelling from one island to another itself is a task," Sayeed said to ANI in a phone call.

Sayeed was an MP for Lakshwadeep in 2009. The electoral atmosphere has evolved into a nocturnal affair, with candidates venturing out after night prayers to engage with voters. Door-to-door conversations and seeking support from potential voters have become the norm for campaigning in Lakshadweep.

Meanwhile, Lakshadweep Collector Arjun Mohan sheds light on the regulatory measures in place to accommodate the challenges posed by Ramzan. "We have issued a 144 order; it is based on the guidelines only, such as not using loudspeakers after 10 pm and conducting processions; also, using loudspeakers is not permitted. So, it's an odd situation for every candidate here, and we can deal with the matter; we are not giving any permission after 10 pm for the use of loudspeakers, and all the candidates are also respecting that," Mohan said.

Campaigning during Ramzan is a challenge because, during the daytime, most of the islanders are resting, which makes interaction between candidates and the public limited. But after the 10 pm prayer, political parties try their best to meet voters to secure their assurances. Lakshadweep is the country's smallest Lok Sabha constituency in terms of the number of votes. It sends only one MP to Parliament. The UT will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha election in the union territory of Lakshadweep will witness a triangular fight between the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), Congress, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP supported by the BJP. The incumbent Lok Sabha member, Mohammed Faizal Padippura of the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar), is pitted against Congress' Hamdullah Sayeed and Yusuf TP of the NCP (Ajit Pawar).

In the 2019 elections, Mohammed Faizal Padippura won by securing 22851 votes, while 22028 votes were polled in favour of Muhammed Hamdulla Sayeed of the Congress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)