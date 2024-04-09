Natco Pharma Receives Warning Letter from USFDA for Telangana Manufacturing Facility
Natco Pharma received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Telangana-based plant due to eight observations from an inspection at its Kothur facility. The company believes it won't impact supplies or revenues but may affect product approvals. Natco Pharma will respond to the letter and work with the USFDA for compliance.
- Country:
- India
Natco Pharma on Tuesday said it has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its Telangana-based manufacturing plant.
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) had issued eight observations under Form 483 after inspecting the company's Kothur-based formulation facility. The inspection was conducted by USFDA from October 9 to October 18, 2023.
''We wish to inform you that the company has received a warning letter dated April 8, 2024 from the USFDA,'' the drug firm said in a regulatory filing.
The company does not believe that the warning letter will have an impact on supplies or the existing revenues from this facility, it added.
''It may cause delay/withholding of pending product approvals from this site,'' Natco Pharma said.
The drug firm will respond to the letter within the stipulated timelines and work closely with the USFDA to address the concerns in a holistic and timely manner to ensure sustained compliance, it said.
A warning letter is issued when the US health regulator finds that a manufacturer has significantly violated its regulations.
Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 0.5 per cent up at Rs 1,004 a piece on BSE.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The US Food and Drug Administration
- Telangana
- Natco Pharma
- Rs 1
- 004
- Kothur
- Form 483
- USFDA
ALSO READ
Woman from Sierra Leone held at Mumbai airport with cocaine worth Rs 19.79 cr
Police recover Rs 10 lakh lost by woman in stock market trading scam
MP: 14 injured in Mahakal Temple fire; CM announces assistance of Rs 1 lakh each, free treatment
Cloth merchant duped of Rs 1 crore by two traders in Bhiwandi
Jewellery showroom staffer booked after gold worth Rs 1.05 cr goes missing