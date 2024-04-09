Left Menu

Police arrest 3 in bank heist through manhunt across Punjab, Haryana

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has solved the gunpoint bank heist within hours with a manhunt across Punjab and Haryana. All three accused have been arrested with looted cash and the recovery of two pistols (0.30 bore pistol and dummy pistol)," posted the DGP.

Accused in bank heist arrested with cash and two pistols (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police solved a bank heist and arrested three through a manhunt across Punjab and Haryana, said an official on Monday. According to the Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, "The accused were arrested with looted cash and two pistols were recovered from their possession."

"In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police has solved the gunpoint bank heist within hours with a manhunt across Punjab and Haryana. All three accused have been arrested with looted cash and the recovery of two pistols (0.30 bore pistol and dummy pistol)," posted the DGP. The official further said that Punjab Police is 100 per cent committed to maintaining security and stern action will be taken against all those involved in organised crime.

Earlier last month, Punjab police claimed to have averted planned target killings with the arrest of four operatives after an exchange of fire. Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said in a post on his social media platform X that police also recovered six pistols following the operation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

