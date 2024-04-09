Temperatures may start falling owing to thunderstorms in Peninsular India: IMD Scientist Naresh Kumar
"If you talk about the last five-six days, there were heatwave conditions that were prevalent in South Peninsular India, specifically, the areas were North interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. There was a heat wave in these states," Naresh Kumar said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.
A senior scientist at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Dr Naresh Kumar, predicted that temperatures may start falling owing to thunderstorms and rainfall activity in North interior Karnataka, with one or two weather stations recording heat wave conditions. "If you talk about the last five-six days, there were heatwave conditions that were prevalent in South Peninsular India, specifically, the areas were North interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. There was a heat wave in these states," Naresh Kumar said speaking to ANI on Tuesday.
"An orange alert was also given a day ago. Our forecast for the coming days is that due to thunderstorm rainfall activity there, the temperatures will start falling, so today there may be a heat wave in the one-half station of North interior Karnataka," Kumar added. Speaking about the weather pattern in eastern India, the IMD scientist said, "Around two or three days ago, Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand experienced heat waves. But owing to thunderstorms there, the temperature dipped."
On the heat wave in Saurashtra, Kumar said, "The temperature in Saurashtra is normal. In one or two stations, heat waves may grip one or two isolated stations." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
