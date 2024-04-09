Congress's ideology attracts people, says Kumari Selja after Birender Singh joins party

Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja on Tuesday said that people are attracted towards the Congress because it unites people and espouses the causes of women, farmers and the poor. She was reacting after former BJP leaders Chaudhry Birender Singh and his wife Premlata Singh joined the Congress party. "While BJP divides people and in that process makes the society weak, the Congress unites people, does the politics of development, and fights for ensuring justice to women, farmers and the poor. Rahul Gandhi has completed the journey of 10,000 km across the country, espousing these causes. All these things are now attracting people towards Congress," Selja told ANI.

She also said that the arrival of Chaudhry Birender Singh into the Congress fold will make the party stronger in Haryana. Birender Singh served as Union Minister in the first Modi Cabinet, and Prem Lata Singh is a former BJP MLA from Haryana. Their son and former BJP leader Brijendra Singh had joined the Congress recently.

After joining the Congress, Birender Singh said that the responsibility of the Congress is to protect the fundamentals of the nation. "When I left Congress, I thought BJP and Congress would not have much difference in their ideologies. But they have completely contrasting ideologies," Singh told reporters.

Birendra Singh joined the Congress at the party headquarters in the national capital in the presence of party leaders and supporters, including Randeep Surjewala and Pawan Khera. Singh, while speaking at the joining event, said that his coming back to the Congress party is the "return of the ideology".

"We are here because we have stood stronger with the people of Haryana and they too have supported us. In the last ten years, you (BJP) did not make anybody your own. I will say that it is not only 'ghar wapasi' but 'vichardhara ki wapasi' (return of ideology)," the leader said. "Only 'Jana Gana Mana' can save this nation... Congress is a Pan-India party. Its responsibility is to protect the fundamentals of the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his "work is to abuse Congress". "PM Narendra Modi's work is to abuse Congress whereas Congress's work is to develop the country. Now the people have to choose," he told ANI. (ANI)

