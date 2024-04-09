Left Menu

Congress's ideology attracts people, says Kumari Selja after Birender Singh joins party

Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja on Tuesday said that the people are attracted towards Congress because it unites people and espouses the causes of women, farmers and the poor. She was reacting after former BJP leaders Chaudhry Birender Singh and his wife Premlata Singh joined the Congress party.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 17:18 IST
Congress's ideology attracts people, says Kumari Selja after Birender Singh joins party
Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Kumari Selja on Tuesday said that people are attracted towards the Congress because it unites people and espouses the causes of women, farmers and the poor. She was reacting after former BJP leaders Chaudhry Birender Singh and his wife Premlata Singh joined the Congress party. "While BJP divides people and in that process makes the society weak, the Congress unites people, does the politics of development, and fights for ensuring justice to women, farmers and the poor. Rahul Gandhi has completed the journey of 10,000 km across the country, espousing these causes. All these things are now attracting people towards Congress," Selja told ANI.

She also said that the arrival of Chaudhry Birender Singh into the Congress fold will make the party stronger in Haryana. Birender Singh served as Union Minister in the first Modi Cabinet, and Prem Lata Singh is a former BJP MLA from Haryana. Their son and former BJP leader Brijendra Singh had joined the Congress recently.

After joining the Congress, Birender Singh said that the responsibility of the Congress is to protect the fundamentals of the nation. "When I left Congress, I thought BJP and Congress would not have much difference in their ideologies. But they have completely contrasting ideologies," Singh told reporters.

Birendra Singh joined the Congress at the party headquarters in the national capital in the presence of party leaders and supporters, including Randeep Surjewala and Pawan Khera. Singh, while speaking at the joining event, said that his coming back to the Congress party is the "return of the ideology".

"We are here because we have stood stronger with the people of Haryana and they too have supported us. In the last ten years, you (BJP) did not make anybody your own. I will say that it is not only 'ghar wapasi' but 'vichardhara ki wapasi' (return of ideology)," the leader said. "Only 'Jana Gana Mana' can save this nation... Congress is a Pan-India party. Its responsibility is to protect the fundamentals of the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying that his "work is to abuse Congress". "PM Narendra Modi's work is to abuse Congress whereas Congress's work is to develop the country. Now the people have to choose," he told ANI. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say political analysts

Cong, AAP eye tribal LS seats in Gujarat; BJP’s grip too strong, say politic...

 India
2
Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

Aakash Educational Services appoints Deepak Mehrotra as new MD, CEO

 India
3
Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small trial; Trump says he will disclose abortion policy on Monday and more

Health News Roundup: TGeneos cancer vaccine shrinks liver tumors in small tr...

 Global
4
Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostics programme

Arrival of RDT kits for cholera in Malawi signals start of global diagnostic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024