SC allows Abbas Ansari to attend fatiha ceremony of deceased father, Mukhtar Ansari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Abbas Ansari to attend fatiha ceremony scheduled to be held on April 10 in memory of his father, Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail recently.

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 17:41 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 17:41 IST
Abbas Ansari (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed Abbas Ansari to attend the fatiha ceremony scheduled to be held on April 10 in memory of his father, Mukhtar Ansari, who died in jail recently. A bench of Justices Surya Kanta and KV Vishwanathan allowed Abbas Ansari to attend fatiha ceremony scheduled for April 10.

"We see no reason to deny him to attend the ritual," the court said and directed that jail authorities ensure Abbas Ansari starts his journey today, not later than 5 PM and shall be taken from Kasganj jail to his hometown Ghazipur in police custody with adequate security. The Supreme Court also directed that Abbas Ansari be brought back to Kasganj jail by April 13. The top court also allowed Abbas Ansari to meet his family on April 11 and 12 and directed police authorities to frisk visitors, ensuring no weapons are carried. It also directed Abbas Ansari that he will not address any media.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Abbas Ansari, urged the top court to allow his client to attend the rituals and meet his family for a couple of days. The Uttar Pradesh government raised objections to Abbas Ansari's plea seeking to attend the fatiha ceremony of deceased father Mukhtar Ansari. The UP government informed SC that he is facing charges under the Gangster Act and is accused of running a gang from Chitrakoot jail so he was shifted to Kasganj jail.

The court was hearing the plea by Abbas Ansari. The top court noted that the fact that Abbas Ansari has lost his father on March 28 is not in dispute and he could not attend funeral rites as he was in judicial custody. Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in Kasganj district jail, did not attend the last rites of his father, Mukhtar Ansari. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

