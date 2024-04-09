From abrogation of Article 370 to CAA implementation, Uttarakhand CM Dhami highlights BJP govt's accomplishments

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday urged people to cast their votes in support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing that their votes would contribute to the realization of the vision for a developed India. Garnering support for BJP candidate from Tehri Lok Sabha, Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah, Dhami said that the support of the public to the party is directly going to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said that the reward for every moment Prime Minister has dedicated to the countrymen is to be given by making him the PM of the country for the third time. Highlighting the accomplishments of the BJP, Dhami said that, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India has rapidly developed in every sector, gaining recognition as a global power.

"Various schemes like Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, and Ayushman Bharat Yojana, among others, are dedicated to uplifting the lives of the poor and marginalized. These initiatives have brought prosperity to millions across the country," Dhami said. The Chief Minister stated that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the central government has taken including Article 370, CAA and triple Talaq.

After a long wait, the construction work of the grand Ram temple has been done in Ayodhya. He said that the state government has taken many historic decisions to make Uttarakhand better. Fulfilling the promise made before the elections, the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been passed in the state. He said that on one hand we are implementing the Uniform Civil Code and on the other hand, the Congress talks about implementing and maintaining the rules of Muslim Personal Law in its manifesto.

Dhami stated state government has taken strict action against the long-running cheating, stopping the game of cheating mafia. Consequently, youth have been given their rights, and an anti-cheating law has been implemented. Eligible, talented youth are passing government examinations without any bias, while the conversion law and anti-riot law have been approved. Additionally, women are being given 30 percent horizontal reservation in government jobs and are working to provide employment to others along with themselves. Poor families are being provided three free gas refills in a year. Dhami emphasized the accomplishments of the BJP government in the roadway and transportation sector, highlighting ongoing efforts to enhance air services and construct roads throughout the assembly constituency. Notably, a substantial investment exceeding 52 crores is allocated for the construction of an arch bridge, while the completion of buildings at the Polytechnic College represents an expenditure of 15 crores.

He asserted that significant developmental projects are underway at the Mata Renuka Devi Temple in Gram Sabha Nag. Furthermore, plans are in motion to construct a ropeway from Janki Chatti to Yamunotri, with an estimated cost exceeding 166 crores. Comparing the role of the government in dealing with Pakistan, Dhami said that during the rule of Congress, there were terrorist attacks on the country, there was a terrorist attack on the Taj Hotel in Mumbai, but even then the Congress government did not take any major action against Pakistan, did not do anything in the form of retaliation. Today, the country has a determined Prime Minister in the form of Modi ji. Today, Pakistan is afraid of even taking the name of India. Remembering the surgical strike, the terrorists of Pakistan start trembling.

Dhami further attacked the Congress party for refusing to attend the Pran Pratishtha programme of Ram Mandir. "When the grand temple of Shri Ram was built in Ayodhya by the lotus hands of Modi ji, the people of Congress refused to go to the Praan Pratishtha program. Congress is filled with frustration regarding Lord Ram. Due to their policy of appeasement, the people of Congress work to degrade Sanatan Dharma and culture," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Modi's strong connection with Uttarakhand, emphasizing his generous financial support of approximately two lakh crores over the past decade. He urged all Uttarakhand residents to rally behind Modi's leadership and ensure his re-election as Prime Minister for a third term. The Chief Minister also called for overwhelming support for BJP candidate Mala Rajyalakshmi Shah in the Tehri Lok Sabha constituency elections on April 19. Uttarakhand, with its five Lok Sabha seats, is scheduled to vote in the initial phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. (ANI)

