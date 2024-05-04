Left Menu

Environmental journalism is increasingly dangerous profession, UN chief says

A report by UNESCO, the United Nations' scientific and cultural organization, released the day before showed an increase in violence against environmental reporters around the world by both state and private actors. "Press freedom is under siege, and environmental journalism is an increasingly dangerous profession," Guterres said by video message at a World Press Freedom Day event in Santiago, Chile.

Reuters | Updated: 04-05-2024 02:04 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 02:04 IST
Environmental journalism is increasingly dangerous profession, UN chief says

Journalists covering environmental issues have become increasingly targeted with violence as the world faces an unprecedented environmental emergency, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Friday. A report by UNESCO, the United Nations' scientific and cultural organization, released the day before showed an increase in violence against environmental reporters around the world by both state and private actors.

"Press freedom is under siege, and environmental journalism is an increasingly dangerous profession," Guterres said by video message at a World Press Freedom Day event in Santiago, Chile. Guterres said dozens of journalists have died in recent years covering topics such as illegal mining, logging and poaching.

Of the 44 journalists who were murdered in 15 countries while reporting on environmental issues from 2009 to 2023, only five cases resulted in convictions, according to the UNESCO report. Meanwhile, more than 70% of the 905 journalists the agency surveyed in 129 countries said they had been attacked, threatened or pressured, and that the violence against them had worsened.

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said that in Latin America, the situation was "particularly pressing," with two converging issues: "the protection of environmental defenders and the right to exercise freedom of expression." Boric, citing other figures for the deaths of both environmental activists and journalists in Latin America, said the "chilling figures should call for action," while UNESCO head Audrey Azulay highlighted the case of journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, who were killed in the Brazilian Amazon in 2022.

Both Guterres and Boric also condemned the deaths of journalists killed in Gaza as Israel's attacks on the Palestinian territory continue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024