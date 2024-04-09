Left Menu

Arrangements in full swing for PM Modi's rally, says Udhampur BJP chief

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here on April 12, Udhampur Bharatiya Janata Party chief Arun Gupta said on Tuesday

ANI | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:05 IST
Arrangements in full swing for PM Modi's rally, says Udhampur BJP chief
Udhampur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Arun Gupta (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here on April 12, Udhampur Bharatiya Janata Party chief Arun Gupta said on Tuesday. "PM Modi will address a public rally in Udhampur on April 12. The rally will be organised at the Modi ground. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend it... The party has made all types of preparations. Complete arrangements of food and water, and medical facilities will be made for the people coming for the rally. We will make sure that no one has to face any inconvenience," Arun Gupta told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, BJP state chief Ravinder Rana said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address a rally in Kathua on April 10. "BJP is gaining ground in entire Jammu and Kashmir. Only the BJP is visible among the people. Opposition parties do not have public support," Rana said.

BJP has again fielded Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh from Udhampur. Jitendra Singh is looking for a hat-trick from the seat that will go the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. He is in a triangular contest with Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024