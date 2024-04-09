Arrangements in full swing for PM Modi's rally, says Udhampur BJP chief

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally here on April 12, Udhampur Bharatiya Janata Party chief Arun Gupta said on Tuesday. "PM Modi will address a public rally in Udhampur on April 12. The rally will be organised at the Modi ground. Around 2 lakh people are expected to attend it... The party has made all types of preparations. Complete arrangements of food and water, and medical facilities will be made for the people coming for the rally. We will make sure that no one has to face any inconvenience," Arun Gupta told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, BJP state chief Ravinder Rana said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to address a rally in Kathua on April 10. "BJP is gaining ground in entire Jammu and Kashmir. Only the BJP is visible among the people. Opposition parties do not have public support," Rana said.

BJP has again fielded Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh from Udhampur. Jitendra Singh is looking for a hat-trick from the seat that will go the polls in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls on April 19. He is in a triangular contest with Congress and Democratic Progressive Azad Party candidates. (ANI)

