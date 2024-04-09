BRIEF-Manchester United Says John Murtough To Step Down As Football Director Of Club
Manchester United PLC:
* MANCHESTER UNITED PLC: JOHN MURTOUGH IS TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS FOOTBALL DIRECTOR OF MANCHESTER UNITED AND LEAVE CLUB Further company coverage:
