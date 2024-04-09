Left Menu

MNRE extends deadline for research and development proposals under National Green Hydrogen Mission

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 20:24 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The New & Renewable Energy Ministry has extended the deadline until April 27 for the submission of research and development proposals under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, a release said on Tuesday.

The ministry on March 16, 2024, invited R&D proposals under the mission from the industry. The last date for submission was April 12.

While the 'Call for Proposals' is receiving encouraging responses, some stakeholders have requested more time for submission of R&D proposals, the release said.

''In view of such requests and to allow sufficient time to the institutions for submitting good-quality proposals, the ministry has extended the deadline for submission of proposals to 27th April 2024,'' the ministry said.

The National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched on January 4, 2023, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore up to 2029-30.

The ministry has issued guidelines for the implementation of the R&D Scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The R&D Scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of Rs 400 crore till 2025-26.

The scheme seeks to make the production, storage, transportation and utilisation of green hydrogen more affordable. It also aims to improve the efficiency, safety and reliability of the relevant processes and technologies involved in the green hydrogen value chain.

The scheme also aims to foster partnerships among industry, academia and government in order to establish an innovation ecosystem for Green Hydrogen technologies.

The support under the R&D programme includes all components of the Green Hydrogen value chain, namely, production, storage, compression, transportation, and utilization.

