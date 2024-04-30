Left Menu

Boxing-Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy." Fellow athletes were among those expressing their condolences, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

Reuters | Updated: 30-04-2024 11:11 IST | Created: 30-04-2024 11:11 IST
Boxing-Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. Ngannou, 37, posted a black and white photo with his son on social media and wrote, "Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy."

Fellow athletes were among those expressing their condolences, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor. After leaving the UFC, the French-Cameroonian fighter switched to professional boxing, losing to Tyson Fury in 2023 and to Anthony Joshua last month in his two heavyweight bouts in Saudi Arabia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP leaving country

Priyanka Gandhi targets Modi, Amit Shah over alleged sex scandal accused MP ...

 India
2
Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

Nestle India to Prioritize Volume Growth: Suresh Narayanan, CMD

 Global
3
Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

Discover the Delightful Art of Ordering Vietnamese Coffee at Starbucks

 United States
4
FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida following consumer 'illness' complaints

FDA collects food samples from McDonald's, Theobroma bakery in Noida followi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024