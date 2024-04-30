Boxing-Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. Ngannou, 37, posted a black and white photo with his son on social media and wrote, "Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy."

Fellow athletes were among those expressing their condolences, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor. After leaving the UFC, the French-Cameroonian fighter switched to professional boxing, losing to Tyson Fury in 2023 and to Anthony Joshua last month in his two heavyweight bouts in Saudi Arabia.

