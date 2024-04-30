Boxing-Ngannou mourns death of 15-month-old son
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy." Fellow athletes were among those expressing their condolences, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor.
Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou said on Monday that his 15-month-old son Kobe had died. Ngannou, 37, posted a black and white photo with his son on social media and wrote, "Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy."
Fellow athletes were among those expressing their condolences, including UFC fighter Conor McGregor. After leaving the UFC, the French-Cameroonian fighter switched to professional boxing, losing to Tyson Fury in 2023 and to Anthony Joshua last month in his two heavyweight bouts in Saudi Arabia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China willing to work with Saudi Arabia to avoid further tension in Middle East
First evidence of ancient human occupation found in giant lava tube cave in Saudi Arabia
First Iran group in nine years heads to Saudi Arabia for umrah pilgrimage
First Iran group in nine years heads to Saudi Arabia for umrah pilgrimage
"Requested Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia to increase Haj quota...": PM Modi in Aligarh