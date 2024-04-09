Left Menu

Five missing after blast at Italian hydroelectric plant

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 09-04-2024 20:44 IST
Representative Image
Three people suffered serious injuries and another five workers were missing after a blast at a hydroelectric power plant in northern Italy, a spokesperson for the Italian fire brigade said on Tuesday.

The cause of the blast at the dam on Lake Suviana, located between the cities of Bologna and Florence, was not immediately clear.

