BRIEF-General Motors' Cruise Co Is Reintroducing A Small Fleet Of Human-Driven Vehicles In Select Cities Starting In Phoenix
Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:38 IST
April 9 (Reuters) -
* GENERAL MOTORS' CRUISE - REINTRODUCING A SMALL FLEET OF HUMAN-DRIVEN VEHICLES IN SELECT CITIES - STARTING IN PHOENIX
* Source https://tinyurl.com/359pe6w9
Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable pic with 'little bestie' Koa Phoenix Dolan as he completes 8 months
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PHOENIX
Advertisement