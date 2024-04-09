Left Menu

BRIEF-General Motors' Cruise Co Is Reintroducing A Small Fleet Of Human-Driven Vehicles In Select Cities Starting In Phoenix

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:38 IST
BRIEF-General Motors' Cruise Co Is Reintroducing A Small Fleet Of Human-Driven Vehicles In Select Cities Starting In Phoenix

April 9 (Reuters) -

* GENERAL MOTORS' CRUISE - REINTRODUCING A SMALL FLEET OF HUMAN-DRIVEN VEHICLES IN SELECT CITIES - STARTING IN PHOENIX

* Source https://tinyurl.com/359pe6w9

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable pic with 'little bestie' Koa Phoenix Dolan as he completes 8 months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024