BRIEF-General Motors' Cruise Co Is Reintroducing A Small Fleet Of Human-Driven Vehicles In Select Cities Starting In Phoenix

April 9 (Reuters) -

* GENERAL MOTORS' CRUISE - REINTRODUCING A SMALL FLEET OF HUMAN-DRIVEN VEHICLES IN SELECT CITIES - STARTING IN PHOENIX

* Source https://tinyurl.com/359pe6w9

Also Read: Ileana D'Cruz shares adorable pic with 'little bestie' Koa Phoenix Dolan as he completes 8 months

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)