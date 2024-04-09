Left Menu

At least three dead after explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

The fire brigade said earlier that an explosion had occurred around 3.00 pm (1300 GMT) at a dam on Lake Suviana which is one of three artificial lakes that feed the power station. Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano said three dead bodies had been found and four were missing, while three were "badly hurt" and had been taken to hospital.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2024 21:40 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 21:40 IST
At least three dead after explosion at Italian hydroelectric plant

At least three people have died and four are missing after a fire and explosion underground at a hydroelectric power plant in northern Italy on Tuesday, the local mayor said.

Italian utility group Enel said that a fire had broken out on one of its transformers at its hydro power plant in Bargi, close to Bologna in early afternoon. The fire brigade said earlier that an explosion had occurred around 3.00 pm (1300 GMT) at a dam on Lake Suviana which is one of three artificial lakes that feed the power station.

Marco Masinara, the mayor of the nearby town of Camugnano said three dead bodies had been found and four were missing, while three were "badly hurt" and had been taken to hospital. He added that the numbers were "being updated".

Enel said it had evacuated workers from the site and was coordinating with rescue workers from the fire department. Masinara said a fire broke out below ground level, adding that "the plant is all below the level of the lake, at about 30 metres' depth."

He told Italy's Ansa news agency that initial information suggested that work was being done on a turbine at the time of the accident. "I have been told that the fire brigade are trying to get access but are having difficulties," he added. (Additional reporting by Francesca Landini, Writing by Keith Weir Editing by Gavin Jones an Giulia Segreti and Sharon Singleton)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
2
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global
3
Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

Samsung Elec shares priced for $326 mln block sale, sources say

 Global
4
BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

BMW Group India Experiences Remarkable Performance at the Start of 2024

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024