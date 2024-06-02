Exit poll predicts Chandrababu Naidu's TDP to win Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections

The exit polls on Sunday have predicted victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly polls held on May 13. The Assembly polls took place on May 13 in a single-phase polling process. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

The Axis My India predicted 78-96 seats for TDP, 55-77 seats for YSRCP, 16-18 seats for JSP, 4-6 seats for BJP, and 0-2 seats for Congress. Polling for all 175 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh was held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP conducted rallies hailing the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The ruling YSRCP contested on all 175 seats eyeing another term while as part of a seat-sharing arrangement among NDA partners, TDP is contesting on 144 assembly seats, Jana Sena on 21, and BJP on 10.

During the 2019 elections, YSRCP registered a landslide victory in Andhra Pradesh, winning 151 of the 175 seats in the Assembly, dethroning the TDP government. Meanwhile, in Andhra Pradesh, the exit polls predicted a clear majority for the BJP-led NDA in Andhra Pradesh winning most of the Lok Sabha seats while predicting that the INDIA bloc is unlikely to open an account.

According to News 18 exit poll, NDA will win 19-22 seats of the 25 seats, YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is expected to win 5-8 seats and INDIA bloc may draw a blank. In the 2019 general elections, the YSCRP won 22 seats and Congress in 3 seats and BJP drew a blank while in the 2014 elections, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) won 15 seats, BJP won 2 and YSRCP got 8 seats.

As per ABP C Voter exit poll, NDA is expected to win 21-25 seats and YSCRP is likely to win 0-4 seats. The ABP C Voter exit poll has also predicted that the INDIA bloc is likely to draw a blank in Andhra Pradesh. The exit polls also predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is poised to retain power at the Centre with a thumping majority and register its third straight win in the Lok Sabha polls.

The BJP-led NDA improved its numbers in 2019 Lok Sabha polls compared to the 2014 election. It is again poised for an upward trajectory, the exit polls predicted. (ANI)

