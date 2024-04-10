Left Menu

Hartek Power bags Rs 474 cr order for solar project

Hartek Power bags Rs 474 cr order for solar project

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 11:06 IST
Hartek Power bags Rs 474 cr order for solar project
  • Country:
  • India

Hartek Power on Wednesday said it has secured an order worth Rs 474 crore for development of a 300 MW solar project in Rajasthan.

The turnkey order is awarded by a prominent global renewables independent power producer, a statement said.

The project entails development of a 300 MW ground-mount solar PV power plant spread across 1,209 acres in Rajasthan.

The company is the power system & renewables infra arm of Hartek Group.

Founded in 1991, Hartek Group is one of the fastest growing companies in India, with offerings spanning engineering, construction, renewables, technology, fuel and manufacturing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflation data in focus

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities lose ground with Treasury yields, dollar; US inflati...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combination again; Trump says abortion laws should be decided by US states and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Supernus' Parkinson's combin...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizona's top court revives 19th century abortion ban and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to cut 680 jobs in product development; Arizon...

 Global
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - April 9

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024