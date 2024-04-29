Man Dies by Suicide in Delhi's Dwarka
A 41-year-old man named Kakul Chaudhary died by suicide in Delhi's Dwarka. His brother discovered gunshot wounds and notified the police. Chaudhary was taken to the hospital but declared dead. Police are investigating without a suicide note.
- Country:
- India
A 41-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Monday, police said.
Police said a PCR call regarding suicide was received at Dwarka South Police Station and a staff was sent to the spot.
The deceased has been identified as Kakul Chaudhary. His brother found him lying in a room with gunshot injuries in his Dwarka Sector 6 house and informed police, a senior police officer said.
Police took Chaudhary to DDU Hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said, adding that are waiting for a post-mortem report and an investigation into the matter is underway.
Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
