Man Dies by Suicide in Delhi's Dwarka

A 41-year-old man allegedly shot himself dead in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Monday, police said.

Police said a PCR call regarding suicide was received at Dwarka South Police Station and a staff was sent to the spot.

The deceased has been identified as Kakul Chaudhary. His brother found him lying in a room with gunshot injuries in his Dwarka Sector 6 house and informed police, a senior police officer said.

Police took Chaudhary to DDU Hospital where he was declared dead, the officer said, adding that are waiting for a post-mortem report and an investigation into the matter is underway.

Police said that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

