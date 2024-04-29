Left Menu

BSP Announces Three More Candidates from UP, Nanhe Singh Chauhan to Contest from Amethi in LS Polls

BSP released its tenth list of Lok Sabha candidates, replacing the candidate for Amethi. Prathamesh Mishra, Ravi Prakash Kushwaha, and Nanhe Singh Chauhan have been declared candidates for Pratapgarh, Jhansi, and Amethi, respectively.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2024 22:53 IST | Created: 29-04-2024 22:53 IST
The BSP on Monday declared three candidates from Uttar Pradesh for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, while replacing the party candidate from the Amethi parliamentary constituency.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in a statement issued here on Monday said that it has declared Prathamesh Mishra as its candidate from the Pratapgarh Lok Sabha seat.

The party has named Ravi Prakash Kushwaha as its candidate from the Jhansi parliamentary constituency.

The BSP has named Nanhe Singh Chauhan as its candidate from Amethi, replacing Ravi Prakash Maurya.

This is the 10th list of candidates declared by the BSP, the party said.

