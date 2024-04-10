Left Menu

Ukraine's agricultural exports by road down 20% m/m in April so far

Ukraine exported 121,000 tons of farm goods by road on March 1-8 and 158,000 tons February 1-8, according to Spike Brokers, which tracks and publishes export statistics. The Ukrainian border guard said several key land crossings with Poland were still blocked by Polish farmers and this was seriously affecting traffic.

Ukraine's agricultural exports by road April 1-8 stood at almost 100,000 metric tons, down 20% from the same period in March and off 40% versus that period in February, brokers said on Wednesday. Ukraine exported 121,000 tons of farm goods by road on March 1-8 and 158,000 tons February 1-8, according to Spike Brokers, which tracks and publishes export statistics.

The Ukrainian border guard said several key land crossings with Poland were still blocked by Polish farmers and this was seriously affecting traffic. Polish farmers began blocking crossings with Ukraine in early February, urging the government to block cheap Ukrainian food that is killing their businesses.

"The situation is far from the ideal model that was in place when traffic was not blocked," Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for Ukrainian border guard, told an online briefing. He said one of the blocked crossings can handle 1,400 lorries a day yet only 77 passed in both directions on Tuesday.

