Maruti Suzuki hikes Swift prices by up to Rs 25,000

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs 25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of SUV Grand Vitara.

The prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs 25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by Rs 19,000, the company said.

Now, Swift is available at a price range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sigma variant of Grand Vitara is priced at Rs 10.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as per the company's website.

The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said.

