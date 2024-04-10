Maruti Suzuki hikes Swift prices by up to Rs 25,000

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 10-04-2024 15:23 IST
Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has hiked the price of its hatchback Swift by up to Rs 25,000 along with an increase on a select variant of SUV Grand Vitara.

The prices of Swift have been raised by up to Rs 25,000, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Similarly, the price of the Sigma variant of Grand Vitara has been increased by Rs 19,000, the company said.

Now, Swift is available at a price range of Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 8.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Sigma variant of Grand Vitara is priced at Rs 10.8 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), as per the company's website.

The price hikes are effective April 10, 2024, the company said.

