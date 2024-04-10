MP CM Yadav condoles death of Mahakal Temple Sevak injured in Holi aarti fire

An 80-year-old Mahakal Temple sevak, who sustained injuries in the fire incident that broke out inside the 'Garbhagriha' (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple on Holi, succumbed to the burn injuries while undergoing treatment. Sevak Satyanarayan Soni was undergoing treatment at Aurobindo Hospital in Indore and was shifted to Mumbai Hospital for further treatment, where he died on Tuesday night.

Ujjain Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh told ANI, "A fire incident that broke out inside the 'Garbhagriha' of the temple on Holi (March 25) left Soni with burn injuries too. He was shifted to Aurobindo Hospital in Indore after primary treatment at Ujjain district hospital. But he was not able to recover, being a diabetic patient. Therefore, he was shifted to Mumbai for further treatment." But Soni was not able to recover properly there either and passed away. The administration took care of his treatment expenses and the temple committee also contributed to his treatment. The administration is providing all possible help, the collector added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also condoled the demise of Sevak Satyanarayan Soni and called it his personal loss. "The death of Mahakal devotee Satyanarayan Soni, who was injured in the fire accident that occurred during Bhasma Aarti in Mahakal temple on Holi, is my personal loss. Our condolences are with the bereaved family," CM posted on X.

Prayers to Baba Mahakal that may the departed soul rest in peace and give strength to the family members to bear this immense sorrow, he further wrote. A total of 14 people were injured in the fire incident. Of these, ten have been discharged from the hospital and three are still undergoing treatment. (ANI)

