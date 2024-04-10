Congress wants welfare not of citizens, but of its leaders: CM Dhami

In a scathing attack on the Congress, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said it wants to gain power for the welfare of its leaders' families and not of the people. "Congress is not concerned about welfare of the people. They are worried about the sons, daughters and families of their leaders. Congress wants to gain power not for the welfare of the people but for the welfare of the family," Dhami said at a public meeting organized in support of BJP candidate Ajay Tamta from Almora Lok Sabha seat at Ramlila Maidan Someshwar, Almora.

"As soon as elections come, Congress leaders start visiting temples or wear the sacred thread. But the public knows the hypocrisy of Congress. Congress abuses Sanatan Dharma, their alliance partners work to insult Sanatan," he added. He accused the Congress of breaking the society by adopting the British policy of divide and rule.

"Congress leaders have also worked to make Hindus fight among themselves by spreading casteism, and indulged in spreading regionalism by differentiating between North India and South India," he said. CM Dhami said that the land of Someshwar is the land of heroes. The youth here are serving the country's border. Someshwar resident Veer Saputra Kamal Singh Bhakuni was martyred in the defense of Mother India recently, he said.

He saluted Shaheed Kamal Singh Bhakuni. He said that development work has been done on many schemes for the Someshwar area. He said that Lok Sabha BJP candidate Ajay Tamta started his politics from Someshwar area itself.

"Ajay Tamta ji has to make Prime Minister Modi the Prime Minister for the third time by winning with huge votes from Someshwar area again. Ajay Tamta ji has taken many works forward in this area. He has a special connection with Someshwar area," he said. The Chief Minister said that the Central and the state governments have done the work of developing the four Dhams. Last year, 56 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham. The state government is working on the Manaskhand Mandir Mala Mission in the Kumaon region on the lines of Char Dham, he said.

More than 70 temples in the Kumaon region have been identified for this. Work has started on 16 temples. The Prime Minister had visited Adi Kailash, Parvati Kund, Jageshwar Dham, after which the movement of tourists has increased in these areas. Devotees are also continuously visiting Jageshwar Dham, the CM said. The Chief Minister said that PM Modi is working for the upliftment of 140 crore countrymen by considering them as his family with the goal of Antyodaya.

The Chief Minister said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the Central Government has taken many historic decisions in the national interest. Section 370 has been abolished from Kashmir. Citizenship Amendment Act was implemented in the country. Triple Talaq was abolished.

After a long wait, the construction work of the grand Ram temple has been done in Ayodhya. Nari Shakti Vandan Act has been implemented, taking women forward, he said. The Chief Minister said that the state government has taken many historic decisions to make Uttarakhand better.

Fulfilling the promise made before the elections, the Uniform Civil Code Bill has been passed in the state. He said that the state government has taken strict action against the long-running cheating. By stopping the game of cheating mafia, the youth were given their rights and anti-cheating law was implemented. Eligible, talented youth are passing government examinations without any bias.

Along with this, the conversion law, anti-riot law has been approved. Women are being given 30 percent reservation in government jobs. Women of the state are working to provide employment to others along with themselves, he said. The Chief Minister said that many important development works have been done in Someshwar assembly constituency and will continue to do so with the blessings of the people.

"Under the leadership of Modi ji, we are working to take the state forward. On one hand we are implementing the Uniform Civil Code and on the other hand, the Congress manifesto talks about implementing and maintaining the rules of Muslim Personal Law. A glimpse of Muslim League is seen in the manifesto of Congress," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)