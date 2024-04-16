Minor fire breaks out at North Block, no casualties

A minor fire broke out on Tuesday on the second floor of the North Block, located in the high-security Raisina Hills. The building houses the Ministries of Home Affairs and Personnel.

The fire brigade received information at around 9:22 am. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. According to the sources, no casualties were reported, and the blaze was brought under control.

"Some furniture has been burned. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, " the sources said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

