BJP North Goa candidate Shripad Naik files nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections

Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the North Goa constituency, Shripad Y. Naik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers at Panaji.

ANI | Updated: 16-04-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 18:31 IST
BJP North Goa candidate Shripad Y. Naik files nomination papers (Photo/X@shripadynaik). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from the North Goa constituency, Shripad Y. Naik on Tuesday filed his nomination papers at Panaji. Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Goa president Sadanand Tanavade, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, Taleigao MLA Jennifer Monserrate, and other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.

Exuding confidence in the BJP's victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the formation of a 'double engine government' once again, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant asserted that both the seats will be won by the party. "PM Modi is giving the guarantee of development. The people trust his guarantee. Today, the people of Goa are giving the guarantee to PM Modi. They will elect the double-engine government. The nomination filing in both North and South Goa constituencies has been done. The people of Goa are with PM Modi," Sawant told ANI.

Speaking to ANI, Naik echoed this confidence, stating, "Today I have filed my nomination papers for North Goa. Our South Goa candidate Pallavi Dempo has also filed her nomination papers. The way people have gathered here itself shows the people's support towards the BJP. We will definitely secure both the seats in Goa." Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday lauded India's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting his vision for the country in the next 25 years."PM Modi has visionary leadership. He has put forward a vision for the upcoming 25 years. I appeal to all new and old voters to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister again," he said.

He further asserted that the PM will fulfill the foundation of the vision for the upcoming 25 years. That's why the people need to make him Prime Minister for the third time. According to the schedule, Goa will vote in just one phase on May 7 for its two Lok Sabha constituencies.The coastal state has two Lok Sabha constituencies: North Goa and South Goa.In the 2019 general elections, the North Goa seat was won by BJP candidate Shripad Yesso Naik, while the South Goa seat was won by Congress candidate Cosme Francisco Caitano Sardinha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

