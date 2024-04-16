Left Menu

Patanjali Foods shares surge 7% in intra-day trading following incorrect reports of GQG increasing stake

Shares of Patanjali Foods climbed nearly 7 per cent in intra-day trade on Tuesday after wrong shareholding data for the quarter ending March indicated that US-based investment firm GQG Partners hiked its stake in the company.The stock jumped 5.41 per cent to settle at Rs 1,407.70 on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-04-2024 21:18 IST | Created: 16-04-2024 20:55 IST
Patanjali Foods shares surge 7% in intra-day trading following incorrect reports of GQG increasing stake
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Patanjali Foods climbed nearly 7 per cent in intra-day trade on Tuesday after wrong shareholding data for the quarter ending March indicated that US-based investment firm GQG Partners hiked its stake in the company.

The stock jumped 5.41 per cent to settle at Rs 1,407.70 on the BSE. During the day, it climbed 6.63 per cent to Rs 1,424.10.

At the NSE, it advanced 5 per cent to Rs 1,408.50. During the day, it zoomed 6.21 per cent to Rs 1,424.

A filing was uploaded earlier in the day, which showed that GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Series of GQG Partners Series LLC have upped its stake to 9.31 per cent as on quarter ended March 31.

The company later revised the shareholding pattern at 4:14:57 pm and gave reasons of typographical mistake in number of shares held by GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund A Series.

The revised format showed that GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fund has 1.02 per cent stake in the company.

Last year in July, GQG Partners bought a 5.96 per cent stake in edible oil firm Patanjali Foods, which is promoted by Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

Will AI help or hinder trust in science?

 Australia
2
Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across global equities

Indian Stock markets plummet as middle east tensions send shockwaves across ...

 India
3
Soccer-The week in Asian football

Soccer-The week in Asian football

 Global
4
World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's Santa Catarina

World Bank approves new investment to upgrade transportation in Brazil's San...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024