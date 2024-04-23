Left Menu

"Opposition has been exposed": Anurag Thakur slams Mamata Banerjee after Calcutta HC declares WB recruitment scam null and void

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all appointments null and void in the selection of candidates in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided secondary and higher secondary schools through a 2016 recruitment process.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 23-04-2024 08:27 IST
"Opposition has been exposed": Anurag Thakur slams Mamata Banerjee after Calcutta HC declares WB recruitment scam null and void
Union Minister Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all appointments null and void in the selection of candidates in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided secondary and higher secondary schools through a 2016 recruitment process. The court has ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to conduct fresh recruitment.

The court further ordered that those who were recruited illegally will have to return their salary within six weeks. All appointments by the SSC in the categories of teachers of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and group-C and D staffers through the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) where irregularities were found have also been declared null and void.

The Calcutta HC has also instructed the administration to take action on fresh appointments in the next 15 days. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, Thakur said, "The opposition has again been exposed for how they deceived the public. They took cash in return for jobs, and these are not mere allegations; this has been proven."

"A recruitment scam happened in Mamata Banerjee's government, the price for which was paid by so many... The court has ordered that the jobs of 25753 people be discontinued. These people must have felt betrayed... (Former Bihar Chief Minister) Lalu Yadav took land in return for jobs, and Mamata Banerjee took cash in return for jobs...," he added. He also lashed out at the Congress for having no roadmap (for the country).

"The Congress party has migrated from UP and Bihar. Their senior leaders are not contesting elections, and the party cannot nominate candidates for 300 seats... Congress should talk about issues on which they want to work. They have no roadmap," the BJP leader said. Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Narendra Modi wants to make India a developed nation, and we have already made a roadmap for the first 100 days, and also for the next five years." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Renewable energy transforming the landscape

Renewable energy transforming the landscape

 Global
2
HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

HC Quashes WB Govt School Recruitment Test 2016, Declares It Null and Void

 India
3
Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

Indonesia court rejects petition by losing presidential candidate

 Indonesia
4
Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,000

Tesla cuts the price of its 'Full Self Driving' system by a third to USD 8,0...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024