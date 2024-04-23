"Opposition has been exposed": Anurag Thakur slams Mamata Banerjee after Calcutta HC declares WB recruitment scam null and void

Union Minister Anurag Thakur lashed out at the Trinamool Congress supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after the Calcutta High Court on Monday declared all appointments null and void in the selection of candidates in West Bengal government-sponsored and aided secondary and higher secondary schools through a 2016 recruitment process. The court has ordered the School Service Commission (SSC) to conduct fresh recruitment.

The court further ordered that those who were recruited illegally will have to return their salary within six weeks. All appointments by the SSC in the categories of teachers of classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 and group-C and D staffers through the State Level Selection Test-2016 (SLST) where irregularities were found have also been declared null and void.

The Calcutta HC has also instructed the administration to take action on fresh appointments in the next 15 days. Speaking to reporters during a visit to Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, Thakur said, "The opposition has again been exposed for how they deceived the public. They took cash in return for jobs, and these are not mere allegations; this has been proven."

"A recruitment scam happened in Mamata Banerjee's government, the price for which was paid by so many... The court has ordered that the jobs of 25753 people be discontinued. These people must have felt betrayed... (Former Bihar Chief Minister) Lalu Yadav took land in return for jobs, and Mamata Banerjee took cash in return for jobs...," he added. He also lashed out at the Congress for having no roadmap (for the country).

"The Congress party has migrated from UP and Bihar. Their senior leaders are not contesting elections, and the party cannot nominate candidates for 300 seats... Congress should talk about issues on which they want to work. They have no roadmap," the BJP leader said. Hailing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "Narendra Modi wants to make India a developed nation, and we have already made a roadmap for the first 100 days, and also for the next five years." (ANI)

