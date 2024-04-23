Devotees throng Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya on Hanuman Jayanti

Thousands of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple to offer prayers on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday. In the visuals, devotees were seen standing in the queue, waiting for their chance to offer prayers.

Several devotees also gathered at Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Connaught Place on the occasion to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Hanuman, known for his unwavering devotion, courage and strength. Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Ram.

This day falls on the full moon day (Purnima) of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra, which typically occurs in March or April. The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad. Meanwhile, the Delhi traffic police issued a traffic advisory in view of Hanuman Jayanti, guiding commuters to ensure a hassle-free journey.

In a post on X, Delhi traffic police said, "In view of Sunderkand Paath on the occasion of Hanuman Janmotsav by Marghat Wale Baba Hanuman Mandir Samiti on 23.04.2024, traffic restrictions and diversions will be effective." For commuters going towards Chatta Rail, Old Railway station, the Delhi police advised them to use Hanuman Setu Flyover to Kela Ghat to Chatta Rail to Old Delhi Railway Station route. For those coming from ISBT Kashmere Gate and going towards Old Delhi Railway Station, the police advised them to take a right turn from Salimgarh Fort to Y-Point to Hanuman Setu flyover to Kela Ghat to Chatta Ghat to Old Delhi Railway Station. Commuters coming from NS Marg/Old Delhi Railway station/GPO were advised to use Lothian Road to GPO to Kela Ghat to Ring Road to ISBT to Monastery to Nigam Bodh Ghat to opposite Hanuman Mandir to Outer Ring Road.

As per the advisory, the police also issued some general instructions, advising people to avail public transport to help in decongestion of road, parking vehicles only at designated parking lots, and avoiding roadside parking. (ANI)

