Left Menu

King Charles and UK royals to relinquish dozens of patronages

King Charles and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-05-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 04:31 IST
King Charles and UK royals to relinquish dozens of patronages
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

King Charles and other senior British royals are to relinquish patronages of almost 200 charities and organisations after a review of their association with more than 1,000 groups, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday. The review was launched following the death of Queen Elizabeth to examine all the charities and bodies to which she, Charles and his wife Queen Camilla were connected, either as a president or patron.

Elizabeth was patron of 492 organisations, while Charles was affiliated to 441 and Camilla 100. Following the assessment, just over 830 have been retained by the king and queen, or passed to other members of the royal family. Organisations are able to apply to have a royal patron who in return can provide publicity for their work and help their achievements to be widely recognised.

Among those that will retain their royal connection include the Royal British Legion, the largest armed forces charity, the Dogs Trust, the Jockey Club and the Wildlife Trusts, a grassroots nature organisation. "His majesty has consistently demonstrated foresight, courage and leadership as he has helped communities, charities and businesses grapple with the challenges and opportunities inherent in living more sustainably and in harmony with nature," said Craig Bennett, Chief Executive of the Wildlife Trusts.

"It is therefore a great honour that His Majesty has agreed to continue with his patronage." Conclusions of the review will be shared among the relevant organisations this week, which marks the first anniversary of Charles and Camilla's coronation, the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024