AECIPA, African Energy Chamber partner to promote investment opportunities in Angola

The Association of Service Providers of the Angolan Oil & Gas Industry (AECIPA) has partnered with the African Energy Chamber (AEC) (http://EnergyChamber.org) in a bid to promote investment opportunities in Angola as well as partnerships with Angolan services companies. As such, AECIPA will lead a delegation of Angolan companies to this year’s edition of African Energy Week; Invest in African Energy conference – scheduled for November 4-8 in Cape Town. Through the partnership, AECIPA members have access to exclusive discount rates, while a delegation from the association will participate in various panel discussions and forums.

As an association representing Angolan service providers, AECIPA promotes, supports, and sponsors professional initiatives of service companies in the country. With a goal to drive socioeconomic growth in the country, the association supports opportunities for service companies while strengthening local content and SME participation across the value chain. Currently, the association represents 150 company-members, and addresses concerns, cultivates relationships and advocates for good business practices.

Across the industry, AECIPA member companies are making strides to develop resilient and competitive oil and gas projects. Angolan service company Brimont Angola, for example, secured a contract in 2021 to procure specialty chemicals for Angolan NOC Sonangol. The contract covers all of Sonangol’s operated blocks. Additionally, maritime service provider OCTOMAR entered a joint venture with Angolan logistics provider CABSHIP to establish a diving and offshore marine company in the Cabinda Special Economic Zone. As new project developments kick off across the industry, opportunities for Angolan service providers and partners continue to grow.

“AECIPA member companies have developed significant knowhow and capabilities in recent years, taking on even more complex projects and delivering them to high industry standards, under budget and with world class HSE practices. We continue to see more collaboration between our members and other world class brands. We therefore encourage other companies not yet in Angola to partner with world class Angolan companies and take advantage of the big opportunities that the market offers” said Braulio de Brito, President of AECIPA who is also Executive Chairman and Founder of Tradinter, an Angolan O&G Service company.

Through the partnership, AECIPA member companies will receive a 10% discount on delegate passes, enabling companies to participate in conference offering including panel discussions, exhibition, and networking functions. The added benefits for Angolan companies align with AEW: Invest in African Energy’s objective to make energy poverty history by 2030 through increased participation by local firms in industry development and dialogue.

AEW: Invest in African Energy 2024 is the platform of choice for project operators, financiers, technology providers and governments and has emerged as the official place to sign deals in African energy. Visit www.AECWeek.com for more information about this exciting event.

Representing one of the largest oil and gas producers in Africa, Angola has a strong pipeline of projects underway that aim to maintain production at 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) until 2027, thereafter increasing it to 1.18 million bpd. Major projects include the Cameia-Golfinho fields – with FID expected this year -; the 30,000 bpd CLOV Phase 3 Project on Block 17 – with production expected this year – and the start of operations of the first phase of the 30,000 bpd Cabinda Oil Refinery. At the same time, the company recently concluded a 12-block tender as part of its six-year licensing round – launched in 2019 – and expects the next round to be opened next year. With 43 wells set to drilled in 2024 and companies such as ExxonMobil, TotalEnergies and more making billion and million-dollar commitments to the country’s oil and gas industry, respectively, contractual opportunities for Angolan players are increasing.

The AECIPA-AEW: Invest in African Energy partnership aims to position Angolan service providers at the forefront of the continent’s growth. As such, the parties will hold a webinar ahead of the conference this November, exploring investment opportunities in Angola and the role of local companies in strengthening African economies. These discussions will be further unpacked during the conference in Cape Town. AECIPA Chairman, Eng. Bráulio de Brito, will also deliver a presentation during the conference, providing crucial insight into ongoing programs in Angola.

“AECIPA continues to champion professional initiatives within the Angolan oil and gas industry and the association’s commitment to creating economic opportunities for Angolan service providers is exemplary. African-based service providers play a catalyzing role in project development. By prioritizing local content, streamlining industry opportunities and investing in SMEs, Africa stands to make energy poverty history by 2030,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber.

(With Inputs from APO)